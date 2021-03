Click to print (Opens in new window)

Kaitlin Wake accepted the job as the head coach for the Aitkin Dance Team at just 18-years old. After a year of limited practices, canceled competitions, and a season that almost didn’t happen, Wake is now leading her team to the MSHSL state dance competition this upcoming weekend in Edina. The gobblers are set to compete on Saturday in the high kick division of Class 3A.