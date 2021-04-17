Lakeland PBS

Aitkin Co. Man Pleads Guilty to Murder in 2019 Death of Outing Woman

Lakeland News — Apr. 16 2021

Joshua Karjala

A 36-year-old Aitkin county man has pleaded guilty to murder in the 2019 death of an Outing woman.

Joshua Karjala pleaded guilty on Thursday to Felony Murder in the 2nd Degree – Unintentional. Authorities found the body of 35-year-old Michelle Mae at Karjala’s home in October of 2019. Karjala told investigators he choked Mae while having rough sex with her and didn’t intend to kill her.

Karjala will be sentenced in June.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Kim potter mugshot

Updated: Former Brooklyn Center Officer Charged with Second-Degree Manslaughter

Brooklyn Center Police Chief, Officer Resign in Wake of Killing of Daunte Wright

Fatal ATV Crash in Hubbard County

Police Chief Believes Officer Who Fatally Shot Daunte Wright Meant to Use Taser

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.