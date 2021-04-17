Aitkin Co. Man Pleads Guilty to Murder in 2019 Death of Outing Woman

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A 36-year-old Aitkin county man has pleaded guilty to murder in the 2019 death of an Outing woman.

Joshua Karjala pleaded guilty on Thursday to Felony Murder in the 2nd Degree – Unintentional. Authorities found the body of 35-year-old Michelle Mae at Karjala’s home in October of 2019. Karjala told investigators he choked Mae while having rough sex with her and didn’t intend to kill her.

Karjala will be sentenced in June.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today