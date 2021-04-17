Aitkin Co. Man Pleads Guilty to Murder in 2019 Death of Outing Woman
A 36-year-old Aitkin county man has pleaded guilty to murder in the 2019 death of an Outing woman.
Joshua Karjala pleaded guilty on Thursday to Felony Murder in the 2nd Degree – Unintentional. Authorities found the body of 35-year-old Michelle Mae at Karjala’s home in October of 2019. Karjala told investigators he choked Mae while having rough sex with her and didn’t intend to kill her.
Karjala will be sentenced in June.
