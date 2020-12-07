Aitkin Co. Man Charged with 2nd-Degree Attempted Murder

Click to print (Opens in new window)

According to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department, an amended complaint was issued today charging Andrew Riley O’Neil with second-degree felony attempted murder after allegedly telling a deputy he pointed a gun at his father and pulled the trigger four times, but the gun never went off.

On November 6th, Aitkin County Dispatch arrested O’Neil on Highway 47 after receiving a call from a woman who claimed her son, O’Neil, called her saying he killed his dad and was on the way to get her, according to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies then responded to the father’s residence where they located O’Neil at a parked vehicle on Highway 47. According to the report, O’Neil was showing assaultive behavior towards a woman who stopped to help him. O’Neil was immediately arrested.

The amended complaint also charged O’Neil with:

Being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition

Being an unauthorized user of a motor vehicle

First-degree criminal property damage

Making threats of violence

Second-degree assaults with a dangerous weapon

O’Neil was also charged with four misdemeanor charges. O’Neil has remained in custody since his arrest.

