Aitkin Co. Man Accused of Shooting Father Facing Felony Assault Charges

A 27-year-old Aitkin County man accused of shooting his father yesterday near Jacobson is facing felony assault charges in connection with the shooting.

Benjamin Blesi is charged with felony first-degree assault with great bodily harm, second-degree assault with substantial bodily harm, and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Court documents say Blesi was fighting with his dad over a firearm, which went off accidentally and shot the father in the hand. Later, Blesi reportedly resisted arrest and had to be tased to be taken into custody.

Blesi is being held on $750,000 bail or bond with conditions or $500,000 without conditions. His next court appearance is set for October 6.