Aitkin Co. GOP Disavows Facebook Post for January 6th Candlelight Vigil

Lakeland News — Jan. 4 2022

A local Republican group says it had nothing to do with a post on their Facebook page announcing a January 6th candlelight vigil for “patriot prisoners” who participated in the riot at the U.S. Capitol last year.

The post appeared on the Aitkin County Republicans Facebook page but was later deleted. John Turonie, who co-chairs the Aitkin County Republicans, told Lakeland News in an email that the posting was not authorized, endorsed, or even discussed by the Aitkin County Republican Party and that the individual who posted it has no official position in their organization.

He identified the person who posted it as Jennifer Cummings, who told Bring Me The News that she is a member of the Aitkin County Republicans but not an officer. She also said she was recently granted admin privileges on the group’s Facebook page. She said she thought she was posting privately and deleted it when she saw it was a public posting.

Cummings said she still plans on going on with the vigil because she doesn’t believe the defendants awaiting trial in connection with their conduct at the Capitol last January 6th shouldn’t remain in custody as the process plays out.

