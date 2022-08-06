Lakeland PBS

Aitkin Alumni Come to Town for All Class Reunion

Ryan BowlerAug. 5 2022

Reunions are an ideal chance for classmates to reconnect over a short period of time. But for the city of Aitkin, one class wasn’t enough, as a committee of Aitkin alumni decided to put on an All Class Reunion, welcoming all alumni from the class of 1948 to the class of 2022.

This is Aitkin’s 5th All Class Reunion since 1984, with the last event taking place over 11 years ago. The reunion is organized by a committee of 25 volunteer alumni, all in the name of reminiscing on times gone by.

It seems the groups efforts have paid off, as Aitkin High School became packed this week with swarms of returning alumni. Everywhere you looked, you could see old friends reconnecting and talking to one another. It’s almost hard to believe that an event with this much good cheer stemmed from a friendly rivalry.

“Crosby, our neighboring rival, had done one the previous summer, and by golly, if Crosby could do it, Aitkin could do it,” said Wendy Tarr Johnson, Aitkin All Class Reunion Secretary.

With that goal in mind, the Aitkin All Class Reunion was born.

The high school was adorned with memorabilia ranging from signs of popular hangout spots and yearbooks to merchandise from previous reunions. All were on display so that alumni could strike up a conversation about their school days.

Having a good time is what’s at the very heart of this event, and it seems like so far, it’s been a success.

“I think that’s what the reunion is for: come back, meet your classmates, and have fun,” said Gary Tibbitts, Aitkin All Class Reunion Co-Chair.

If you’re an Aitkin alum and would like to participate, the reunion will last until Sunday, August 7th. Breakfast will be served every morning at Aitkin High School from 7-10 AM.

