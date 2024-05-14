AIS Starry Stonewort Confirmed Near Nisswa in Middle Cullen Lake

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the presence of the invasive algae starry stonewort in a lake near Nisswa in Crow Wing County.

DNR staff, who were conducting a curly-leaf pondweed survey, discovered starry stonewort about 100 feet from the Middle Cullen Lake public access. A follow-up survey is being conducted to determine the extent of starry stonewort distribution in the lake.

Middle Cullen Lake, located northeast of Nisswa, is part of the Cullen chain of lakes, with several connected lakes and other lakes in close proximity. The DNR has updated signage at the lake’s public access and provided decontamination and expanded watercraft inspections, which were in place for the fishing opener weekend.

Starry stonewort has never been eradicated from any U.S. lake or river, but treatment or careful removal can help reduce the risk of spread and relieve associated nuisance impacts on water-related recreational activities. Early detection is key to effective management.

Starry stonewort has now been confirmed in 29 water bodies in Minnesota. It was first confirmed in the state in 2015.

More information in the invasive algae can be found on the DNR website.