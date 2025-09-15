AIS Starry Stonewort Confirmed in Benedict Lake in Hubbard County

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the presence of the invasive algae starry stonewort in a Hubbard County lake.

The invasive specials has been located in Benedict Lake near the town of Benedict. A Cass County aquatic invasive species technician contacted the DNR after finding it near the Benedict Lake public water access. DNR aquatic invasive species specialists later confirmed starry stonewort in the public access area and will work with local entities to assess potential management options.

Starry stonewort is usually identified by the star-shaped white bulb-like structures on the plant for which it is named. These bulbils typically become visible in late summer.

Since it was first found in Minnesota in 2015, starry stonewort has been confirmed in 37 waterbodies in the state. It can form dense mats, which can interfere with recreational uses of a lake and compete with native plants.

The DNR says starry stonewort has never been eradicated from any U.S. lake or river, but treatment or careful removal from waterbodies can help reduce the risk of spread and relieve associated nuisance impacts. Early detection is key to effective management, according to officials.

More information on starry stonewort can be found on the DNR website.