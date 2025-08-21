AIS Starry Stonewort Confirmed in 3 Lakes in Beltrami, Hubbard Counties

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the presence of the invasive algae starry stonewort in three more area lakes. They are:

Garfield Lake near Laporte in Hubbard County;

Gull Lake, located one mile west of Tenstrike in Beltrami County;

and Three Island Lake near Turtle River in Beltrami County.

Starry stonewort was found in these lakes during the recent Starry Trek event in early August, in which county and state staff and volunteers search lakes for starry stonewort and other aquatic invasive species (AIS). Starry Trek is an annual statewide volunteer event coordinated by the Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center at the University of Minnesota.

At all locations, DNR AIS specialists will conduct additional surveys to determine the extent of starry stonewort and will work with local entities at all lakes to assess potential management options.

Since it was first found in Minnesota in 2015, starry stonewort has been confirmed in 35 water bodies in the state. The invasive algae can form dense mats, which can interfere with recreational uses of a lake and compete with native plants.

Starry stonewort is usually identified by the star-shaped white bulb-like structures on the plant for which it is named. These bulbils typically become visible in late summer.

Starry stonewort has never been eradicated from any U.S. lake or river, but treatment or careful removal from water bodies can help reduce the risk of spread and relieve associated nuisance impacts. Early detection is key to effective management.