AIS Decontamination Stations in Crow Wing County Open for Season

Lakeland News — Jun. 7 2021

Aquatic invasive species decontamination stations in Crow Wing County are now open for the summer boating season.

The county has a permanent decontamination unit located at the Crosslake Joint Highway Maintenance Facility as well as mobile units at different access points throughout the county. One new thing boaters will notice this year is the presence of signs posted around access points that indicate there is a decontamination unit available at that point.

The decontamination units are open from 9 AM to 5 PM Thursday through Sunday.

