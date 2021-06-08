AIS Decontamination Stations in Crow Wing County Open for Season

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Aquatic invasive species decontamination stations in Crow Wing County are now open for the summer boating season.

The county has a permanent decontamination unit located at the Crosslake Joint Highway Maintenance Facility as well as mobile units at different access points throughout the county. One new thing boaters will notice this year is the presence of signs posted around access points that indicate there is a decontamination unit available at that point.

The decontamination units are open from 9 AM to 5 PM Thursday through Sunday.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today