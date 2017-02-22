DONATE

Airport Wait Times May Become Shorter For You

Haydee Clotter
Feb. 22 2017
According to the Associated Press, travelers who don’t want to wait in long lines during security checkpoints at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will now have that option, but it will come with a price tag.

Starting Wednesday a service will be offered that uses biometrics for identification purposes and will be available at the north and south checkpoints in Terminal 1.

The service will cost $179 a year and travelers can check in with the swipe of a finger or retinal scan.

