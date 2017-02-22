Airport Wait Times May Become Shorter For You
According to the Associated Press, travelers who don’t want to wait in long lines during security checkpoints at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will now have that option, but it will come with a price tag.
Starting Wednesday a service will be offered that uses biometrics for identification purposes and will be available at the north and south checkpoints in Terminal 1.
The service will cost $179 a year and travelers can check in with the swipe of a finger or retinal scan.
