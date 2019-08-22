Lakeland PBS
Airplane Makes Emergency Landing In Grand Rapids

Aug. 21 2019

A small airplane made an emergency landing in a grassy area in Grand Rapids Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the aircraft, which was on floats, landed in an area inside the grounds of the Grand Rapids municipal wastewater treatment plant. The single-engine airplane suffered serious damage in the landing when a wing collided with the ground. The pilot, a 68-year-old Grand Rapids man, was transported to Grand Itasca Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The pilot reported that he was alone in the aircraft when the plane lost all engine power shortly after takeoff and was forced to make an emergency landing.

