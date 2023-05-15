Air Quality Alert Issued for Tuesday for Northern MN Due to Wildfire Smoke

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Much of northern Minnesota will be under an air quality alert tomorrow because of wildfire smoke that is expected to enter the state from Canada.

The alert takes effect at 4 a.m. Tuesday and runs until 4 p.m. for all of northern Minnesota, including the entire Lakeland PBS viewing area.

A band of smoke from wildfires is northern Alberta and Saskatchewan is currently moving east across Ontario. A strong cold front will dive south overnight and begin pulling this smoke south towards Minnesota. Sinking air behind the front will bring this smoke to the surface.

Fine particle levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index (AQI) category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across northern Minnesota. This includes Bemidji, International Falls, Roseau, Brainerd, and the tribal nations of Leech Lake, Red Lake, and Mille Lacs. In the orange area, sensitive groups should avoid prolonged time outdoors.

More information on current air quality conditions can be found at the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today