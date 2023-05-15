Lakeland PBS

Air Quality Alert Issued for Tuesday for Northern MN Due to Wildfire Smoke

Lakeland News — May. 15 2023

Air Quality Alert issued for Tuesday, May 16th from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Credit: Minnesota Department of Health)

Much of northern Minnesota will be under an air quality alert tomorrow because of wildfire smoke that is expected to enter the state from Canada.

The alert takes effect at 4 a.m. Tuesday and runs until 4 p.m. for all of northern Minnesota, including the entire Lakeland PBS viewing area.

A band of smoke from wildfires is northern Alberta and Saskatchewan is currently moving east across Ontario. A strong cold front will dive south overnight and begin pulling this smoke south towards Minnesota. Sinking air behind the front will bring this smoke to the surface.

Fine particle levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index (AQI) category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across northern Minnesota. This includes Bemidji, International Falls, Roseau, Brainerd, and the tribal nations of Leech Lake, Red Lake, and Mille Lacs. In the orange area, sensitive groups should avoid prolonged time outdoors.

More information on current air quality conditions can be found at the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Three-Year-Old Child Attacked by Dog North of Cass Lake

America’s Little Miss Minnesota Princess Works to Support Bemidji Animal Shelter

In Focus: Bemidji Community Theater Presents Locally Written Play ‘Corresponding Lives’

3rd Person Sentenced for May 2020 Murder of Bemidji Man

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.