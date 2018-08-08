Air Quality Alert Issued For Northwestern and North Central Minnesota

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert due to wildfire smoke for northwestern and north central Minnesota on Wednesday, beginning at 2 p.m. and going until 10 a.m. Thursday.

The affected areas include the cities of Bemidji, Roseau, International Falls, East Grand Forks, and Moorhead and the tribal nations of Red Lake and Leech Lake.

MPCA is advising those with asthma or other breathing conditions, heart disease or high blood pressure, to be extra careful.

For information on current air quality conditions in your area visit MPCA’s website.