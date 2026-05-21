Aimee Bock Sentenced in “Feeding Our Future” Fraud Case

Aimee Bock has been sentenced to nearly 42 years in a staggering $250 million fraud case. Bock ran “Feeding Our Future,” which had claimed to provide millions of meals to children in need during the pandemic. Her lawyer had argued for a sentence of no more than three years, saying she had been unfairly painted as the mastermind. Authorities later announced charges against 15 more people accused of fraud in receiving federal payments for a variety of social services in Minnesota. The FBI said one man jumped from a fourth floor balcony to avoid arrest.