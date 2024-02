Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Monday, March 4th at 7:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join Miranda Esmonde-White for AGING BACKWARDS 4: THE MIRACLE OF FLEXIBILITY. Viewers learn how incorporating gentle flexibility & range of motion exercises improve posture, help reverse the signs of aging, improve organ health & increase energy. This program shows sitting less and moving more is vital in every aspect of life.