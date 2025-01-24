Jan 24, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Age-Progressed Photo of Missing Bemidji Teen Nevaeh Kingbird Released

Nevaeh Kingbird Age Progressed

A photo of missing Bemidji teen Nevaeh Kingbird that has been age progressed to show what she could look like right now at the age of 18. (Credit: The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has released a new age-progressed photo of a teen who went missing from Bemidji in 2021.

Nevaeh Kingbird was 15 when she went missing on October 22nd, 2021. The age-progressed photo shows what she could look like right now at the age of 18.

Numerous searches have been conducted since her disappearance, but she has not been located. If you have any information about Kingbird, you are asked to call the Bemidji Police Department at (218) 333-9111.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Web Ads 400x400 7

First City Liquor

Hug Hydronics 4 24

Related News

Arts & Entertainment

Man Up North Conference Set to Open at Bemidji’s Sanford Center

Sports

Brainerd/Little Falls Girls’ Hockey Ties Shakopee 1-1 at Hockey Day Minnesota

Sports

Bemidji Boys’ Basketball Gets Resounding 84-32 Win Over Rock Ridge

Sports

Brainerd Gymnastics Falls to Detroit Lakes at Home Meet