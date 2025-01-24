Age-Progressed Photo of Missing Bemidji Teen Nevaeh Kingbird Released

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has released a new age-progressed photo of a teen who went missing from Bemidji in 2021.

Nevaeh Kingbird was 15 when she went missing on October 22nd, 2021. The age-progressed photo shows what she could look like right now at the age of 18.

Numerous searches have been conducted since her disappearance, but she has not been located. If you have any information about Kingbird, you are asked to call the Bemidji Police Department at (218) 333-9111.