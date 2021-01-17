Agatha Christie’s England

January 24 at 7 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Agatha Christie was born in Torquay on England’s south coast. In a career spanning over half a century, the prolific crime writer was inspired by the landscapes and character of her home country, much of which featured in her novels. This heart-warming documentary takes viewers on a literary tour of England – focusing on the most interesting locations featured in some of her best-known books.