Sunday, December 17 at 7:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Lucy Worsley explores the enigma of Agatha Christie. Over three episodes, she applies her historian’s powers of investigation to the Queen of Crime. And she uncovers a complex woman whose life – and work – reflects the upheavals of the 20th century.