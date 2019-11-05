After Three Years, Little Falls Family Of Slain Man Asks For Answers

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Terrance “Terry” Brisk family, shared a video today regarding Brisk’s homicide, which occurred three years ago.

According to a release from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, the video consists of Brisk’s family members sharing their quest to find the person responsible for taking his life. In the video, the family speaks at the site near the place he was killed and where a memorial has been placed in his honor.

Brisk was found murdered on his parents property on Nov. 7, 2016 in Belle Prairie Township, just east of Little Falls.

You can see the video here.

