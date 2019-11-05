Lakeland PBS

After Three Years, Little Falls Family Of Slain Man Asks For Answers

Malaak KhattabNov. 5 2019

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Terrance “Terry” Brisk family, shared a video today regarding Brisk’s homicide, which occurred three years ago.

According to a release from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, the video consists of Brisk’s family members sharing their quest to find the person responsible for taking his life. In the video, the family speaks at the site near the place he was killed and where a memorial has been placed in his honor.

Brisk was found murdered on his parents property on Nov. 7, 2016 in Belle Prairie Township, just east of Little Falls.

You can see the video here.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

Related Posts

Driver Shoots Self Following High-Speed Chase In Central Minnesota

Missing Outing Woman’s Death Considered To Be Homicide

Vehicle Pursuit Forces Closure Of Highway 10 From Randall To Cushing

Garage Burglary In Morrison Country

Latest Stories

Two Chief Officers Appointed at Tri-County Health Care

Posted on Nov. 5 2019

Vehicle Runs Off Roadway, Completely Submerged In Mississippi River

Posted on Nov. 5 2019

DNR Highlights Efforts to Combat CWD

Posted on Nov. 5 2019

Education Grant Applications Now Open For High School Students

Posted on Nov. 5 2019

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Volleyball Ends Season With Loss To B-B-E

Posted on Nov. 5 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.