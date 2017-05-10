After Six Months, The Search Continues For Jeremy Jourdain

It was in the early hours of November 1st that 17-year-old Jeremy Jourdain of Cass Lake was last seen in the area of 6th Street and Wood Avenue. Since then, it has been a grueling six months for Jourdain’s family and friends helping law enforcement with leads and keeping faith that Jeremy will return home safely.

Since last fall, large scale searches have been held by air, water and ground, where volunteers and law enforcement combed the area looking for any sign of Jeremy. Even six months later, similar searches continue.

It’s been over six months since Jeremy Jourdain has gone missing, and what law enforcement says is frustrating to them is that none of the many tips that they have received has lead them to Jeremy.

As for Jeremy’s family, they continue to hope and pray for answers and ask everyone to help.

Jeremy Jourdain’s family is currently offering a $5,000 reward for information that locates Jeremy. If you have had contact with Jeremy Jourdain or know of his current whereabouts, you are asked to call the Bemidji Police Department at (218) 333–9111.