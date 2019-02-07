After-School Activities Cancelled For Area Students Due To Storm

After-school activities in various area school districts have been cancelled for Thursday, February 7 due to the winter storm.

The Brainerd Public School District and Pequot Lakes Public Schools have cancelled all after-school activities for Thursday.

The Brainerd School’s after school “Fun and Friends” program will remain open.

Some area schools will be closing early as well as canceling all after-school activities. Aitkin Public Schools will be closing at 2:00 p.m. Pine River-Backus Schools will close at 1:15 p.m. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Schools will close at 1:00 p.m.