After-School Activities Cancelled For Area Students Due To Storm
After-school activities in various area school districts have been cancelled for Thursday, February 7 due to the winter storm.
The Brainerd Public School District and Pequot Lakes Public Schools have cancelled all after-school activities for Thursday.
The Brainerd School’s after school “Fun and Friends” program will remain open.
Some area schools will be closing early as well as canceling all after-school activities. Aitkin Public Schools will be closing at 2:00 p.m. Pine River-Backus Schools will close at 1:15 p.m. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Schools will close at 1:00 p.m.
