After Ruling on Mail-in Ballots, Minnesotans Encouraged to Use Other Options to Cast Their Vote

A major decision from the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals will now impact any ballots that haven’t been mailed in. A three-judge panel ruled Thursday 2-1 that Minnesota ballots received after 8 PM on Election Day will be set aside, risking the possibility that those votes will not count.

In light of the ruling, the Northwest Minnesota Foundation is encouraging voters to use alternative options if they still have not cast their ballot. Some of the minimal contact options are taking your ballot to your county election office or dropping it off in a ballot box.

