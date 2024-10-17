After 4 Weeks, MN Absentee Voting Totals Up from 2016, Down from Record in 2020

After four weeks, absentee voting totals in Minnesota are well short of the pace from 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic but are more than double the numbers from the 2018 election.

The latest update from the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State shows county, city, and township election officials have accepted 337,633 ballots. In 2020 during the pandemic, a little more than 911,000 ballots had been accepted at this point, while in 2016, only around 151,000 had been accepted.

The Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State is updating the absentee voting statistics each Thursday through the fall.