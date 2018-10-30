After 2 Years, The Search Continues For Jeremy Jourdain

It was nearly two years ago that 17-year-old Jeremy Jourdain mysteriously disappeared. Since then, countless clues and searches have turned up little information, leaving the family to cope and continue on their quest for answers.

Sunday morning brought friends and family near the place Jeremy was last seen. A prayer and brief ceremony at the corner of 6th Street and Wood Avenue launched a run from Bemidji to Cass Lake, a way for family to keep Jeremy in the forefront and to strengthen the family.

Over the past two years, countless clues have left little for law enforcement to go on, but the search for answers still continues. In a united effort, both law enforcement and family believe that someone knows something and needs to step forward.

As time passes, the pain of Jeremy’s unknown whereabouts never goes away, but friends and family have faith that answers are out there and that Jeremy will be home soon.

Jourdain is a 6’4″, 170 pound Native American male with black hair and brown eyes who was last seen wearing blue jeans with a blue and grey hooded sweatshirt with white and black Air Jordan shoes with “elephant” print. An $8,000 reward is available to anyone with information that leads to the discovery of Jeremy Jourdain.