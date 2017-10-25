African Trainees Learning About Solar Power In Backus

For the past two weeks, six trainees with all different backgrounds from different African countries have been learning about solar power in Backus. The group has come together under Solar Energy International to learn about off-grid solar. For eight hours a day, they are learning the fundamentals and how batteries contribute to off grid installations.

After the program is complete, they will return to their home countries to lead the way in the future of solar power. While in Minnesota, the local communities and churches have provided food and a place to stay for the trainees while they experience American culture.

Erica Bjelland, Program Development Specialist at Rural Renewable Energy Alliance, was happy to bring the group to Minnesota that will cause change across the globe.