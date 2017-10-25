DONATE

LPTV NEWS

African Trainees Learning About Solar Power In Backus

Sarah Winkelmann
Oct. 25 2017
Leave a Comment

For the past two weeks, six trainees with all different backgrounds from different African countries have been learning about solar power in Backus. The group has come together under Solar Energy International to learn about off-grid solar. For eight hours a day, they are learning the fundamentals and how batteries contribute to off grid installations.

After the program is complete, they will return to their home countries to lead the way in the future of solar power. While in Minnesota, the local communities and churches have provided food and a place to stay for the trainees while they experience American culture.

Erica Bjelland, Program Development Specialist at Rural Renewable Energy Alliance, was happy to bring the group to Minnesota that will cause change across the globe.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Shots Fired During Home Invasion In Pine River Township

Leech Lake Celebrates First Solar Project To Benefit Low-Income Families

Multiple Weekend ATV Crashes Cause Injury And Death

Prospective Students Hear About Green Energy Jobs In Electrical Construction

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Dennis Weimann said

It affects cabins on Leech Lake, Cass Lake and a few other lakes. The cabin own... Read More

Darrin Strosahl said

A great new career path in the health care field that helps people access the ca... Read More

Pat hess said

What lakes does this involve. Will owners receive any money. How soon does this... Read More

Cindy said

I think the school board made the right decision...it says simply...we don't do... Read More

Latest Story

Residents Must Leave Good Samaritan Nursing Home In Clearbrook By December

In less than 60 days, the Good Samaritan Society nursing home in Clearbrook will be no more. At an early October meeting, representatives from
Posted on Oct. 25 2017

Latest Stories

Residents Must Leave Good Samaritan Nursing Home In Clearbrook By December

Posted on Oct. 25 2017

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Apple Slice Halloween Snacks

Posted on Oct. 25 2017

New Reproductive Health Clinic Ready To Serve Brainerd

Posted on Oct. 25 2017

CLC Is Breaking Welding Stereotypes

Posted on Oct. 25 2017

Heritage House Held Responsible For Neglect

Posted on Oct. 25 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.