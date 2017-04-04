DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Affinity Plus Offers Paid Parental Leave For All Parents

Haydee Clotter
Apr. 3 2017
Leave a Comment

For Corey Rupp being a new dad all over again for the fourth time around is a little different for him and his family. He’s not as stressed because his employer, Affinity Plus, offered him paid family leave.

“It allowed us to take the stress of work and finances out of the way and just focus on the family,” said Affinity Plus Vice President of Consumer Lending Corey Rupp.

“To be able to bond with Grady and spend time and really just focus on the family and not have the stress of time and away from work and finances and how am I going to get through this stressful time?” said Rupp. “Medical bills and time off work and still be able to maintain and provide for the family and so it’s been huge. It’s been a huge stress relief.”

Rupp is now back at work but was able to spend plenty of time with his now one-month-old Grady. Rupp’s wife, Stephanie, also appreciated the extra help she received around the house.

“It definitely made a big difference. I mostly noticed it when he went back to work,” said Stephanie Rupp, Corey’s wife. “I realized I was just kind of having to do it all by myself, so it was very nice a big change.”

The announcement for parental leave was made at the All-Employee Day meeting and it brought out several emotions from employees. Regardless if an employee is full time or part time they will earn 100 percent of their paycheck while on leave.

“There were a lot of expectant parents in the room that didn’t know about the benefit and it was highly emotional,” said Jenny Neubeck, Affinity Plus director. There was a standing ovation, hugs and tears it was just a huge reaction from our employees.”

The six weeks of paid parental leave would save the average state employee $6,200 in lost income, according to the office of Gov. Mark Dayton and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith.

“Once they come back all of their accrued sick leave and vacation aren’t completely gone,” said Neubeck. “They didn’t have to use it all to be paid on their leave spending time with their families so they have some of that leave still there when they come back.”

Employers can’t retaliate against an employee for requesting or taking a leave. Neubeck says there are currently four employees in Bemidji taking advantage of the parental leave benefit.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Minnesota Students To Take Courses About Money, Money, Money

Local Family Has A Full House With 17 Children

Bagley Couple Gives A New Life To Four Siblings

Community Spotlight: Beltrami Humane Society Mod Squad

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Davin Stome said

Hello Haydee Clotter, The information given by your blog seems very knowledgeab... Read More

Stef Davies said

Hello Haydee Clotter, The information given by your blog seems very knowledgeab... Read More

Willie Davis said

Willie Davis and VFW post 6206 Color/Honor Guard sends a big thank you to Ms... Read More

Kelly said

I Sure was one of the people that did get a pic with clifford I Just Don't see i... Read More

0

Annual Furr Bowl Draws Large Crowd To Help Animal Shelter

For years, Great River Rescue has been saving and caring for companion dogs and cats while working to find them a loving home. The shelter is a
Posted on Apr. 3 2017

Recently Added

Annual Furr Bowl Draws Large Crowd To Help Animal Shelter

Posted on Apr. 3 2017

Community Spotlight: Archers Shoot For A Perfect Score At State Championship

Posted on Apr. 3 2017

EpiPens Recalled Across The World

Posted on Apr. 3 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.