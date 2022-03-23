Affinity Plus in Bemidji Raises Thousands for Special Olympics with Polar Plunge

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union in Bemidji held their virtual polar plunge this past weekend, where about 15 plungers came out to take part in the credit union’s efforts to raise money for Special Olympics Minnesota.

The event featured a large slip-and-slide, a visit by the Bemidji Fire Department, and an appearance by a Special Olympics athlete from Bemidji.

This year, Affinity Plus’s goal as a Bemidji organization was to raise over $2,500. During the event, they were able to surpass their goal and raised a total of $3,100.

From this year’s successful turnout, Affinity Plus thinks they will be hosting a similar event again next year.

