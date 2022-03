Click to print (Opens in new window)

Families are invited to make a big splash at a unique polar plunge on Saturday at Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union in Bemidji, all to support Special Olympics Minnesota.

The event will be held Saturday, March 19 from 1 to 3 PM at the Affinity Plus Bemidji branch on Hannah Avenue.

