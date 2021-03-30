Affinity Plus in Bemidji Holds Polar Plunge to Raise Money for Special Olympics

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Each year, the Special Olympics holds a polar plunge fundraiser. This year, Affinity Plus in Bemidji participated in a virtual way from their very own parking lot.

This is Affinity Plus’ first time participating in the polar plunge event with the Special Olympics, so they wanted to make it a special event. They created an obstacle course including a splash pad and kitty pool, but the main attraction was a freezing cold dunk tank to raise money for the athletes.

Over the course of the day, more than $3,000 was raised for the Special Olympics.

