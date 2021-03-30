Lakeland PBS

Affinity Plus in Bemidji Holds Polar Plunge to Raise Money for Special Olympics

Betsy Melin — Mar. 29 2021

Each year, the Special Olympics holds a polar plunge fundraiser. This year, Affinity Plus in Bemidji participated in a virtual way from their very own parking lot.

This is Affinity Plus’ first time participating in the polar plunge event with the Special Olympics, so they wanted to make it a special event. They created an obstacle course including a splash pad and kitty pool, but the main attraction was a freezing cold dunk tank to raise money for the athletes.

Over the course of the day, more than $3,000 was raised for the Special Olympics.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

In Business: Living Touch Massage in Bemidji

Bemidji Emergency Response Initiative Serving Local Organizations

Sanford Health Announces $300 Million Initiatives To Expand Health Care Services

Bemidji Secondary Level Students Returning for In-Person Learning

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.