Affinity Plus Giving Back on “Plus It Forward Day” This Monday

Lakeland News — Oct. 8 2021

Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union’s “Plus It Forward Day” is this Monday.

Every year, all of the branches close on Plus It Forward Day to give employees a meaningful opportunity to give back to their local communities. It’s a day about employees spreading some kindness across the state of Minnesota in ways that matter most to them.

The Bemidji Affinity Plus branch will be spending Plus It Forward Day by doing several things around Bemidji: they will be cleaning their Adopt-a-Highway section and raking leaves across town, as well as providing donations to local schools and having a hot cocoa and photo booth at the Paul and Babe statues downtown.

There will also be a “thank you” event held at Ruttger’s Birchmont Lodge from 1-3 PM with live music and food.

