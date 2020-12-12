Affinity Plus Donates Coins for a Cause to Help Food Banks

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The demand on food banks has more than tripled since the beginning of the pandemic. This year, Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union began a new fundraiser called “Coins for a Cause” in order to try to help food banks over the holiday season.

Coins for a Cause asks the community to bring in its spare change to help raise funds. Money donated in Bemidji will be given to North Country Food Bank to bring meals to the needy.

The drive has proven successful so far. With all participating branches combined, they have reached their goal of raising $10,000, with Affinity Plus pledging to match donations up to $25,000.

