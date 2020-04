Click to print (Opens in new window)

A statewide challenge called #CU4U is honoring essential workers all across the state, and today that challenge made its way to Bemidij.

Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union donated about $100 worth of lunches to the Bemidji Community Food Shelf, which was purchased from Big Apple Bagels.

