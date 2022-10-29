Affinity Plus Celebrates White Earth Credit Union Merger with Opening of New Mahnomen Branch

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Earlier this year, Mahnomen’s White Earth Reservation Federal Credit Union merged with Affinity Plus, and the culmination of this merger came yesterday with the grand opening of Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union’s new Mahnomen location.

“There’s so many good things that are going to come,” said Affinity Plus Mahnomen Branch Manager Amanda Jaeger. “Now they went from 2 staff members to almost 600 staff members and 30 branches around the state of Minnesota.”

The grand opening kicked off with a drum ceremony to officially usher in Mahnomen’s new federal credit union.

“It’s part of our traditions here on the reservation,” explained former White Earth Reservation Federal Credit Union Board Chair Christie Haverkamp, “We do that to honor the new things that are happening here and the great things that will be happening for our people.”

In addition to the opening, Affinity Plus awarded a $2,700 grant to Mahnomen Public Schools for a financial literacy class.

“They want to open up their own school store within the school and be able to have this class of students run and manage this store. So that’s where our donation went,” said Jaeger.

At the opening, there was also a raffle for a new TV as well as a host of door prizes for guests.

