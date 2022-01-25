Affinity Plus Branch on BSU’s Campus Receives a Remodel

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The staff at Bemidji State University’s Affinity Plus branch have realized that banking has changed. In fact, the whole world has changed just within the last couple of years. With that in mind, it was time for remodel their branch to create a space that made more sense for the students using it.

Though the staff at Affinity Plus knew that they needed a different space for the university after the start of the pandemic, it wasn’t until this past summer that the branch location was remodeled.

The branch location includes an on-site banker twice a week, an ATM, and is a convenient way for students and staff to apply for loans, make deposits or withdrawals, and get financial advice.

The goal for this remodel was ultimately to create a space that students could use all the time. Though it is dedicated for banking purposes, it should also be a calm and welcoming space for students that may be transitioning to living on their own.

More information on services and hours for this location can be found on the BSU website by entering “Affinity Plus” in their search bar.

