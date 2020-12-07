Lakeland PBS

Aerial Lift Strikes Powerline, Catches Fire in Stearn County

Chris BurnsDec. 7 2020

December 6th an aerial lift stuck a power line on County Road 1 in Brockway Township.

Approximately 4:57 p.m. the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a phone call saying an aerial lift was stuck on a power line just three miles north of Sartell. It was reported, two people were in the lift as high as 30 feet from the ground as the lift refused to go down and soon caught fire. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says they, along with the assistance of neighbors and homeowners in the area, used fire extinguishers to put out majority of the fire on and around the lift. The power source to the line was turned off by Excel Energy and they soon removed the entangled line. The two men were removed from the top of the lift by the Sartell Fire Department.

Deputies learned that the homeowner was hanging Holiday lights in a tree when he struck the power line. No injuries were reported, and the areal lift was disabled.

