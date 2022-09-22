Lakeland PBS

Advocates Urge Education on World Alzheimer’s Day

Mary BalstadSep. 21 2022

Wednesday marked the 28th year of officially recognizing World Alzheimer’s Day. This recognition is for those not only living with the disease, but also those who care for them.

For almost 30 years, caregivers, family members and those directly affected by Alzheimer’s have been raising awareness and educating people about the disease. With current reports estimating that roughly 5.8 million people live with Alzheimer’s, some professionals find it imperative to educate others about the illness.

The Minnesota Board of Aging provided grants to 11 different care facilities that focus on treating Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. Northwoods Caregivers in Bemidji received $77,316, the third highest amount given, to continue their work on educating the public and providing early detection work of Alzheimer’s.

