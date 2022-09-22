Advocates Urge Education on World Alzheimer’s Day

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Wednesday marked the 28th year of officially recognizing World Alzheimer’s Day. This recognition is for those not only living with the disease, but also those who care for them.

For almost 30 years, caregivers, family members and those directly affected by Alzheimer’s have been raising awareness and educating people about the disease. With current reports estimating that roughly 5.8 million people live with Alzheimer’s, some professionals find it imperative to educate others about the illness.

The Minnesota Board of Aging provided grants to 11 different care facilities that focus on treating Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. Northwoods Caregivers in Bemidji received $77,316, the third highest amount given, to continue their work on educating the public and providing early detection work of Alzheimer’s.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today