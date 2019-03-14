“Adventures In Lifelong Learning” Returns For Spring Semester In Bemidji

It’s never too late to learn something new! “Adventures in Lifelong Learning” is back in Bemidji with eight free presentations.

The program was created by a Bemidji State University alumnus to encourage the pursuit of knowledge, no matter the age. Topics range in subjects from local history to the arts and social studies. This week, attendees learned all about the Concordia Language Villages.

Jennifer Speir, group director with Concordia Language Village, says, “We went through our history and how we began over 60 years ago – how this summer’s pretty important because we’re celebrating 50 years of credit programs, high school credit programs, in the villages.”

Alexander Arguelles, Emerging Languages Program director for Concordia, says, “I just talked about my journey, my voyage through life as both an academic getting my degrees in comparative literature and in comparative languages, and then taking that further to go abroad and do research.”

The classes are held every Tuesday in the Beltrami Electric Cooperative at 10 a.m. in the morning. Anyone is welcome.

Ernie Rall, board chair for Adventures in Lifelong Learning, says, “Just show up, sign up and you’ll get on our mailing list. No cost. We have free coffee and cookies and certainly do accept free will donations because that’s the way we keep moving ahead.”

The list of Spring 2019 Adventures In Lifelong Learning classes is as follows:

Mar 12 – “Concordia Language Villages: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow” – Jennifer Speir

Mar 19 – “Census” – Sarah Priest

March 26 – “A Video Interview with Egyptian Avant-Garde Music Composer, DR Nahla Matter” – Dr. Janice Haworth

April 2 – “A photo Expose of the Secret Lives of Beltrami Gardeners” – Beck Livermore

April 9 – “Botswana Travels: Reflections from Anemias to Zebras” – Janet and Curtiss Hunt

April 16 – “BSU Native American Flute Circle” – Dr Jim Barta

April 23 – “Trip on the Mekong. The Fall of 2018” – Polly Scotland