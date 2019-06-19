Adoption Is Love Fund Hosts Foster Bowling Event In Brainerd

A statewide organization aiming to give back to the adoption and foster care community in Minnesota held a unique event in the Brainerd Lakes Area on Tuesday.

Sometimes a night of bowling can be about more than just friendly competition. That is why the Adoption Is Love Fund held a free bowling night for foster and adoptive families in Brainerd.

“It’s just fun to celebrate and get together and really just let the kids know that they’re important and that we love them,” said Adoption Is Love Fund founder Julie Ledy. “We want to provide fun events and family events for kids and their parents.”

The Adoption Is Love Fund was established in 2018 by a family in Minnesota with two adoptive daughters.

“It’s really given us a strong desire to continue to contribute to the adoption community as well as the foster care community and continue to give back and really support more and more children,” said Chad Ledy, founding member of the Adoption Is Love Fund.

The Adoption is Love Fund was founded to host events for foster families, grant wishes for foster children, and also to spread awareness of the foster care and adoption community.

“There’s 9,900 foster children on any given day in the state of Minnesota. 840 of those kids are waiting to be adopted. They’re looking for forever families,” explained Julie Ledy. “We feel that it is part of our mission to go out and just advocate, let people know that these kids are here and that we need more foster families.”

The event was a huge hit with participants and volunteers alike.

“I’m amazed at how many kids are here and how much fun they’re having,” said event volunteer Clara.

“It’s just such a happy time to celebrate the foster families and to express the gratitude that we’ve got for all of the love in their hearts,” said Molly Pittman who donates to the Adoption Is Love Fund.

The Adoption is Love Fund and their events are more than just about providing a fun night for foster and adoptive families, it’s about celebrating and recognizing children, no matter their background.

“Watching the kids and seeing the smiles that come to their faces and just being around to provide that sense of excitement and energy to their lives is really exciting and fulfilling,” added Chad Ledy.

The Adoption Is Love Fund will be holding their second annual Fostering Is Love Walk at the Mall of America in Bloomington on October 5th.