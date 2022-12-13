Lakeland PBS

Administrator Named for Future Bemidji Veterans Home

Mary BalstadDec. 13 2022

Kevin Gish, Administrator Selected for Future Bemidji Veterans Home (Courtesy: MDVA)

The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MNDVA) recently announced their selection for the future Bemidji Veterans Home administrator.

According to the press release, Kevin Gish will serve as the administrator for the veterans home. Gish is originally from Mahnomen and has lived in Bemidji since 1995. He is a graduate of Bemidji State University, where he earned his bachelor’s in Business Administration, and the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management, where he earned his master’s in Healthcare Administration.

Gish has served in healthcare administration and operations for more than 30 years. He has previously worked at United Healthcare Corporation, North Memorial Medical Center, North Country Regional Hospital, Essentia Health, and Health Dimensions Group. Since 2011 he has been a Minnesota Licensed Nursing Home Administrator. He most recently provided executive leadership to critical access hospital campuses. These campuses include nursing homes, clinics and assisted living facilities.

Gish will be active in the ongoing planning to complete construction of the future Bemidji Veterans Home. He will also be involved in interviewing and selecting other leaders for the veterans home, which is expected to open in the summer of 2023.

As the home is not open yet, Gish and the other leaders will operate out of a temporary community office. The office will be located at Westridge Commerce Center.

By — Mary Balstad

