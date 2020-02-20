Lakeland PBS

Additional Flight Option Coming To Bemidji For Summer 2020

Destiny Wiggins — Feb. 20 2020

Families planning their summer vacation will soon have access to an additional travel option at the Bemidji Regional Airport this summer.

Every summer, the airport reaches out to Delta Airlines asking for a third flight option, but this year the roles were switched and SkyWest Airlines has provided an opportunity to add an additional airline due to the increasing number of passengers.

