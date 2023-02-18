Adam Gunderson Hired as New Bagley Police Chief

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The city of Bagley has a new police chief. Adam Gunderson has been hired to fill that role.

Gunderson served as chief of police in Menahga from 2019-2022 and was chief of police in Royalton from 2005-2019. Before that, he was a police officer in Perham and Henning. Gunderson officially started on the job on February 1.

The search to find a new police chief in Bagley took more than a year. The Bagley City Council fired former chief Renee Benson on December 22, 2021. In February of last year, the council appointed Ryan Schipper as interim chief, a role he has held since then until Gunderson started on the job earlier this month.

