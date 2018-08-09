Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Actors Help Cadets Train to Become Conservation Officers

Anthony Scott
Aug. 9 2018
Leave a Comment

Some of Minnesota’s Department of Natural Resources is in Camp Ripley this summer training future conservation officers.

In order to become a conservation officer, cadets first need to have their law enforcement license or be eligible to be licensed then they attend this fifteen week training camp. The camp focuses on understanding and enforcing the regulations that exist in the different aspects of an officer’s job. At the end of each week the cadets are in the applying what they learned with real scenarios that are performed by actors.

Eighteen cadets are in this year’s training program, a good sign for the D.N.R as they currently have a shortage of conservation officers.

For more information on the program watch the video below of Lt. Jeff Johansen, speaking on why actors are an important part of the training process.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Hometown Turnaround Aims to Revitalize Two Local Communities

Bacon Inspired Bike Ride Coming to Brainerd

St. Cloud Prison Locked Down After Officer is Assaulted

Multi-Use Trail in Little Falls Will Create 500 Miles of Continuous Paved Trail

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Lisa Jordan said

Thank you so much for sharing our Mark Munson Memorial School of Rock with your... Read More

Latest Story

Hometown Turnaround Aims to Revitalize Two Local Communities

Applications are now being accepted by the Initiative Foundation for the Hometown Turnaround program. The Initiative Foundation in Little Falls
Posted on Aug. 9 2018

Latest Stories

Hometown Turnaround Aims to Revitalize Two Local Communities

Posted on Aug. 9 2018

Air Quality Alert Issued For Northwestern Minnesota

Posted on Aug. 9 2018

Operation Round Up Awards $21,989 To Local Programs

Posted on Aug. 9 2018

Bacon Inspired Bike Ride Coming to Brainerd

Posted on Aug. 9 2018

Lottery Player Hits $550K Jackpot In Bemidji

Posted on Aug. 9 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.