Actors Help Cadets Train to Become Conservation Officers

Some of Minnesota’s Department of Natural Resources is in Camp Ripley this summer training future conservation officers.

In order to become a conservation officer, cadets first need to have their law enforcement license or be eligible to be licensed then they attend this fifteen week training camp. The camp focuses on understanding and enforcing the regulations that exist in the different aspects of an officer’s job. At the end of each week the cadets are in the applying what they learned with real scenarios that are performed by actors.

Eighteen cadets are in this year’s training program, a good sign for the D.N.R as they currently have a shortage of conservation officers.

