Lakeland PBS

Activists Protest Line 3 at “Women at the Rivers” Rally Near Park Rapids

Betsy Melin — Jul. 15 2021

On Thursday near Park Rapids, people gathered to protest Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline. Attendees included members of the Women for the Rivers group, activists from around the country, and even a Hollywood actress.

At Shell City Campground, hundreds of people gathered to hear the speeches, music, and calls from the community. The event was hosted by different groups including Honor the Earth, Women for the Rivers, and the Sierra Club.

The event was attended by people of all walks of life, including Hollywood actress Marisa Tomei, who has taken an interest in the environment and people of Minnesota. The goal was not only to gather but also to get the attention of politicians especially, President Biden.

The activists cite the recent decisions made by President Biden, including the cancellation of permits for the Keystone XL pipeline, as reasoning he should take action against Line 3.

The speakers hope this event and others like it make small waves that lead to big changes in climate legislation. Civil disobedience has also been a key factor in the protests so far.

The Line 3 project at least report was on schedule to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Groups Opposed to Line 3 Ask MN Supreme Court to Overturn Project Approval

UPDATE: Man Pulled From Burning Vehicle in Hubbard County

MPCA Investigates Release of Drilling Fluid at Line 3 Site Near Palisade

Governor Walz to Co-Chair President’s Bipartisan Council of Governors

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.