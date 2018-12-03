Activist Winona LaDuke Applies To Public Utilities Commission Seat

Winona LaDuke, Executive Director of Honor the Earth, has applied for a seat on the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) which is being vacated by outgoing chair Nancy Lange.

In a letter last week to the PUC’s Executive Secretary, Daniel P. Wolf, LaDuke wrote: “I am encouraging interested candidates to join me and apply for this position, “LaDuke said. “I am deeply interested in the issues of infrastructure in the U.S. I am also interested in ensuring that infrastructure is safe during times of climate change, and that improvements to infrastructure are equitable, essential and completed in a timely manner.”

LaDuke further states that she is well qualified for the position as she holds a BA degree from Harvard University in Native Economic Development and an MA in Rural Development from Antioch University. She added, “I was always the kid who bought the railroads and utilities in Monopoly.”

November 30 was the final day for applicants to apply to fill Commissioner Lange’s seat.