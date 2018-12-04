Action Is Needed For MinnesotaCare Members To Renew Their Health Care Coverage

Minnesotans with MinnesotaCare need to complete their annual health care renewal forms as soon as possible to ensure consistent care in the new year.

The Department of Human Services (DHS) mailed renewal forms to more than 62,000 MinnesotaCare members throughout the state. These members must verify their continued eligibility for the health care program to continue their coverage in 2019. After members return the renewal form, DHS will notify them by mail whether their coverage is renewed, they need to provide additional information or they are no longer eligible for the program.

Members are encouraged to submit renewal forms by Dec. 15 to ensure timely processing. Members should wait two weeks after returning their renewal form before calling DHS to find out the status of their renewal. This helps to ensure that DHS can answer any questions a member may have.

DHS has several resources available to members in the renewal process. A webpage at mn.gov/dhs/health-care/renewal includes frequently asked questions and a checklist to walk members through the renewal process. Members can also call the MinnesotaCare help line at 800-657-3672 or 651-297-3862 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MinnesotaCare provides health care coverage to more than 82,000 Minnesotans who earn too much to qualify for Medical Assistance but whose annual incomes are at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty guidelines. The program was created in 1992 by Republican Governor Arne Carlson and a bipartisan coalition of legislators.

More information about MinnesotaCare is on the department’s website.