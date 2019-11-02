Accurate Count Matters For 2020 Census

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The start of the 2020 Census Recruitment Campaign is in full gear and will provide people in Minnesota seasonal employment. The Census Bureau and local Complete Count Committees are offering temporary government positions beginning in spring of next year.

Complete Count Committees are formed by state and local governments, and leaders are used to educate and engage their communities to assure them this process is safe, easy and important. The Census is important for a number of reasons, and a big one is that the number of Congressional districts that can be had in Minnesota is determined by how many citizens are counted for.

Kay Mack, Beltrami County Administrator, states, “Another big important thing is that a lot of funding comes based on the number of people that we have in our state, in our county, in a community, and then it becomes even important even on a really small local level in that representative government is really often broken out into districts, so in the city of Bemidji, for instance, there are city wards that are determined by certain geographic boundaries based on how many people live in those wards.”

A census is conducted every 10 years, and the city of Bemidji as well as Beltrami County wants to ensure that everyone is accurately counted.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today