Accidentally Cool Games Moves to New Location in Downtown Bemidji

Accidentally Cool Games, a local game store in Bemidji, has moved from their previous hard-to-find location off of Irvine Avenue. Friday was their first day at their much more accessible location downtown.

The store, which sells board games, tabletop and role-playing games, card games, and more, has just moved into the heart of downtown Bemidji, right on 3rd Street in the old Cabin Coffeehouse building. The store is also a place where people can come together and play their games with others, and events are held regularly.