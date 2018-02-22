Absentee Voting To Be Offered For Brainerd Schools Special Election

Voters in Crow Wing County will soon be able to get an absentee ballot for the Brainerd School District Special Election.

“It’s unbelievable that it is this close,” said Brainerd Schools Superintendent Laine Larson.

Larson is ready to have the election process underway.

“We really want people to take this opportunity to vote on behalf of their school district,” Larson said.

If you cannot make it out to the polls on April 10, there are plenty of opportunities to still get your vote in.

“It used to be that you had to have an excuse to vote by absentee ballot, but now, the law says anybody can choose to vote by absentee ballot just because it is convenient for them or they wish to do so,” said Deborah Erickson, Crow Wing County Administrative Services Director.

To get an absentee application form, you can contact the county by phone, email or fill out request on their website. You can return the form via mail, fax or scanned copy in an email.

“Ballots have to be received in our office back by election day,” Erickson said

The Crow Wing County Courthouse will also be open for in person absentee voting during regular business hours from 8 a.m. til 5 p.m. Monday through Friday starting Feb. 23 through April 9. They will also be open on Saturday April 7 from 10 a.m. til 3 p.m. for voting.

“One of the most important things with any election is that voters have the opportunity to make their voice be heard,” Erickson said. “We want to make sure that voter engagement is high and that people don’t have any barriers that are in the way of them voting regardless of when the election is being held.”

Crow Wing County typically sees many voters before election day, but with the no excuses absentee voting, they anticipate a large turnout.

“I think as people get more familiar with the process, it’s something that we will continue to see increase,” Erickson said.

Whether you vote on election day, through the mail or early at the courthouse, every vote counts.

“Most importantly we are just so excited to have the opportunity that everyone in our community can vote,” said Laine Larson.

If you plan to go to the polls on April 10, click here to find your polling location based on address.

If you would still like to learn more about the referendum, the schools plan to hold public information sessions throughout the absentee voting process. They are working to add even more, but here is a current list of the upcoming sessions:

Feb. 22 – Central Lakes College at 4 p.m.

March 1 – Daggett Brook Town Hall at 6:30 p.m.

March 5 – Baxter Elementary at 6:30 p.m.

March 6 – Garrison Township Hall at 6:30 p.m.

March 8 – Nisswa City Hall at 6:30 p.m.

March 21 – Oak Lawn Town Hall at 6:30 p.m.

March 22 – St. Mathias Community Center at 6:30 p.m.

March 26 – Crow Wing Town Hall at 6:30 p.m.

March 27 – Lake Edward Town Hall at 6:30 p.m.