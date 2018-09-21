Absentee Voting is Now Open
Election Day is not until November, but starting today people across the state of Minnesota can cast their ballots for this year’s election.
The absentee voting period is now open allowing residents of Minnesota to cast their ballot any time before the November 6th election date. You can apply for an absentee ballot online at http://www.mnvotes.org or by stopping into your local elections office. Anyone can cast an absentee ballot even if you will be in town on Election Day.
For more information about this year’s election visit http://www.mnvotes.org.
To hear more about absentee balloting listen to Deborah Erickson, Administrative Services Director for Crow Wing County, in the video below.
